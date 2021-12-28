Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine’s army reserves in recent months, amid fears of an impending Russian attack. Photo: AFP
Ukraine mobilises civilians to defend against Russian invasion
- About 100,000 Ukrainian reservists have been learning how to handle weapons, behave in a battle environment and defend their cities
- It comes amid fears that Russia – which Kyiv says has massed around 100,000 troops on the other side of the border – is plotting to launch a large-scale attack
Topic | Ukraine
