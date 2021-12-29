Huge numbers of people around the world have been testing positive for coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Daily Covid-19 infections hit record highs around the world
- Almost 900,000 cases were detected on average each day around the world between December 22-28
- The huge numbers of people testing positive mean that hospitals in some countries could soon be overwhelmed, while businesses struggle
