A health worker collects a swab from a traveller at Johannesburg airport in South Africa. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: studies show T cells fight Omicron even when vaccine antibodies wane
- T cells, the body’s weapon against virus-infected cells, were primed enough by vaccination that they offered protection against severe disease with the new strain
- The findings could help explain why the wave of Omicron cases hasn’t so far caused a global surge in mortality
