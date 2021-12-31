Britain’s Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, speaks at a Japan-UK security cooperation conference in Tokyo in September 2013. Photo: AP
Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking verdict puts fresh pressure on Prince Andrew

  • The Duke of York has long-standing ties to the UK socialite, who was found guilty of grooming young girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein
  • The verdict supports claims against Maxwell made by Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Andrew of assaulting her when she was a minor

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:41am, 31 Dec, 2021

