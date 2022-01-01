Trucks arrive at the port of Dover on the south-east coast of England as Britain officially left the European Union trading block on New Year’s Eve 2020. Photo: AFP
Food disruptions feared in Britain as new Brexit rules kick in
- Beginning on January 1, importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the UK from the EU or other countries
- New measures require businesses to complete paperwork at least four hours before goods can arrive at UK borders, or they risk being turned back at the border
Topic | Brexit
Trucks arrive at the port of Dover on the south-east coast of England as Britain officially left the European Union trading block on New Year’s Eve 2020. Photo: AFP