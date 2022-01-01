Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open. Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA Today Sports
Tennis star Emma Raducanu caps stunning year with Queen’s New Year honour
- Raducanu, who became the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Queen Elizabeth’s honours list recognises outstanding achievements in various fields including show business, sport and politics
Topic | Britain
