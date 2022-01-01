Pope Francis during the Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Mary in Saint Peter’s Basilica on January 1, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Violence against women insults God, Pope Francis says in New Year’s speech
- Francis wove his New Year’s homily around the themes of motherhood and women
- During an Italian TV programme last month, Francis told a woman who had been beaten by her ex-husband that men who commit violence against women engage in something that is ‘almost satanic’
