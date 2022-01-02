Swimmers take to the sea for the New Year’s Day swim at Boscombe beach in Dorset, England on January 1. Photo: AP
Swimmers take to the sea for the New Year’s Day swim at Boscombe beach in Dorset, England on January 1. Photo: AP
Britain
World /  Europe

Britain marks warmest New Year’s Day on record with temperatures reaching 16 degrees Celsius

  • The mercury climbed to 16.2 degrees in central London, according to a provisional Met Office reading, beating the previous record of 15.6 degrees set in Cornwall in 1916
  • The unprecedented warm start to the year follows the UK seeing its hottest New Year’s Eve on record

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:03am, 2 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Swimmers take to the sea for the New Year’s Day swim at Boscombe beach in Dorset, England on January 1. Photo: AP
Swimmers take to the sea for the New Year’s Day swim at Boscombe beach in Dorset, England on January 1. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE