Swimmers take to the sea for the New Year’s Day swim at Boscombe beach in Dorset, England on January 1. Photo: AP
Britain marks warmest New Year’s Day on record with temperatures reaching 16 degrees Celsius
- The mercury climbed to 16.2 degrees in central London, according to a provisional Met Office reading, beating the previous record of 15.6 degrees set in Cornwall in 1916
- The unprecedented warm start to the year follows the UK seeing its hottest New Year’s Eve on record
Topic | Britain
