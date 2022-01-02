Britain’s Prince Charles at Windsor Castle. Photo: AFP / Clarence House
Prince Charles pays tribute to human rights defenders in New Year message
- The Prince of Wales paid tribute to people in places such as Afghanistan, Syria and Myanmar facing political and religious persecution and insecurity
- ‘I pray for peaceful resolutions to these conflicts and that we might all be blessed with the courage to support those in need, wherever they may be,’ Charles said
