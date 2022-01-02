Footprints believed to belong to a sauropod found on the beach at Penarth in South Wales, Britain on January 1. Photo: Peter Falkingham / Natural History via PA Media / DPA
Footprints of early dinosaur discovered on Welsh beach

  • Palaeontologists at the Natural History Museum in London believe the footprints – known as a trackway – were most likely left by a very early sauropod or a prosauropod
  • Experts say the prints could have been made more than 200 million years ago, during the Triassic period

Updated: 7:15am, 2 Jan, 2022

