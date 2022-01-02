Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a children’s choir during a ceremony to switch on Christmas tree lights in London last month. His government has now announced secondary school pupils will have to wear face masks in classrooms when they return to school this week. Photo: AP
England’s secondary school pupils to wear classroom masks in fight against Omicron but more restrictions ‘last resort’
- England was the only one of the four UK nations where classroom face masks not previously recommended; some remote lessons still expected
- Schools and health service under strain as staff fall sick and/or self-isolate; nearly one in ten health workers were said to be absent on Friday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a children’s choir during a ceremony to switch on Christmas tree lights in London last month. His government has now announced secondary school pupils will have to wear face masks in classrooms when they return to school this week. Photo: AP