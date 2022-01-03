A migrant is comforted by a member of the Spanish Red Cross at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta near the border of Morocco and Spain, in May 2021. Photo: AP
4,404 migrants died or disappeared trying to reach Spain in 2021, says NGO, more than double the previous year
- Latest figure is highest yearly number since NGO Caminando Fronteras began its records in 2015; 205 children among dead or missing
- 94 per cent of the victims were never found, group says, and most were attempting to get to the Canary Islands in Atlantic
Topic | Spain
