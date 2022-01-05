A Covid-19 testing centre outside the Tel Aviv Museum in Israel, which has found that a fourth dose of vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold. Photo: EPA
A Covid-19 testing centre outside the Tel Aviv Museum in Israel, which has found that a fourth dose of vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold. Photo: EPA
World /  Europe

Israel finds fourth vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold; Violence at pandemic protests in Germany

  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, ‘This most likely means a significant increase against infection and … hospitalisation and (severe) symptoms’
  • Israel has played a leading role in studying the effects of Covid-19 vaccines, rolling out second, third and fourth inoculations or boosters

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:36am, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Covid-19 testing centre outside the Tel Aviv Museum in Israel, which has found that a fourth dose of vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold. Photo: EPA
A Covid-19 testing centre outside the Tel Aviv Museum in Israel, which has found that a fourth dose of vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE