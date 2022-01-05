Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a virtual press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic in London on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson resists lockdown as Omicron fuels record 218,000 daily coronavirus cases in UK
- The PM says he’s sticking to ‘Plan B’ measures, which include masks on public transport and in shops, but not restrictions on gatherings or businesses closures
- Hospital admissions have increased, but not at the same pace as daily infections, and the mortality rate has not gone up
