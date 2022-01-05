Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer making a speech on January 4, setting out his party’s ambition for a new Britain. He has tested positive, again, for Covid-19. Photo: AP
UK health service under ‘extreme’ strain in Omicron surge as opposition leader tests positive, again, for Covid-19
- Labour leader Keir Starmer had been due to grill Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday afternoon about government’s pandemic decisions
- Some hospitals declared ‘critical’ incidents; some patients with non-life- threatening illnesses being asked to have a relative drive them to hospital
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
