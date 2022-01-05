Pope Francis leads his weekly general audience in the Vatican on January 5. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pope suggests people who have pets, not children, are ‘selfish’
- Pope Francis tells audience in Vatican that dogs and cats sometimes take the place of children and not having offspring is ‘form of selfishness’
- It is not the first time he has aired such views; in 2014 he said having pets instead of children was ‘another phenomenon of cultural degradation’
