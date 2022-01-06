Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival in New York in September. Photo: AP
Meghan Markle to get just US$1.35 from UK tabloid for invasion of privacy

  • In addition to this nominal sum, The Mail on Sunday will pay another unspecified amount for infringement of copyright and lawyer fees to the Duchess of Sussex
  • The settlement brings to a close a long-running lawsuit filed after the newspaper published stories based on a letter Meghan wrote to her estranged father

Associated Press
Updated: 2:16am, 6 Jan, 2022

