Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival in New York in September. Photo: AP
Meghan Markle to get just US$1.35 from UK tabloid for invasion of privacy
- In addition to this nominal sum, The Mail on Sunday will pay another unspecified amount for infringement of copyright and lawyer fees to the Duchess of Sussex
- The settlement brings to a close a long-running lawsuit filed after the newspaper published stories based on a letter Meghan wrote to her estranged father
Topic | Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
