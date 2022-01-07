About a million birds have been culled in Britain recently, mostly at poultry farms. Photo: Shutterstock
About a million birds have been culled in Britain recently, mostly at poultry farms. Photo: Shutterstock
World /  Europe

‘Extremely rare’ case of bird flu in human detected in England

  • The patient was in close contact with a large number of infected birds, and human-to-human transmission is neither suspected nor expected
  • England is in the grip of its largest outbreak ever of the H5N1 virus, and at least a million birds have been culled, mostly from poultry farms

Topic |   H5N1 bird flu virus
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 5:44am, 7 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
About a million birds have been culled in Britain recently, mostly at poultry farms. Photo: Shutterstock
About a million birds have been culled in Britain recently, mostly at poultry farms. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE