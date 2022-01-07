About a million birds have been culled in Britain recently, mostly at poultry farms. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Extremely rare’ case of bird flu in human detected in England
- The patient was in close contact with a large number of infected birds, and human-to-human transmission is neither suspected nor expected
- England is in the grip of its largest outbreak ever of the H5N1 virus, and at least a million birds have been culled, mostly from poultry farms
Topic | H5N1 bird flu virus
