Airlines say they are forced to fly near-empty planes to safeguard their network rights. File photo: Shutterstock
Why Europe’s sky is filling up with near-empty flights
- Airlines say they need to fly near-empty planes to safeguard their landing and departure slots at big airports
- Covid-19 Omicron variant puts many off flying as the aviation industry tries to recover from a pandemic slump
Topic | Aviation
Airlines say they are forced to fly near-empty planes to safeguard their network rights. File photo: Shutterstock