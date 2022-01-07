Airlines say they are forced to fly near-empty planes to safeguard their network rights. File photo: Shutterstock
Why Europe’s sky is filling up with near-empty flights

  • Airlines say they need to fly near-empty planes to safeguard their landing and departure slots at big airports
  • Covid-19 Omicron variant puts many off flying as the aviation industry tries to recover from a pandemic slump

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:02pm, 7 Jan, 2022

