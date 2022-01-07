James Corden, popular host of the US’s The Late Late Show, has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: Getty.
Coronavirus: US TV star tests positive; UK army sent to help in hospitals; French president not sorry for swearing at unvaccinated
- Popular host of The Late Late Show, James Corden, says he is ‘completely fine’ but the show will be off air for a few days
- Elsewhere, UK sends 200 armed forces personnel to help in London hospitals; France’s president not sorry for swearing at unvaccinated
