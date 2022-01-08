A policeman with a tracker dog searches for a missing man in Berlin in November 2020. Photo: dpa via AP
German teacher convicted of ‘cannibal fantasy’ killing
- Stefan R., 42, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder and cutting off the victim’s genitals to be eaten
- The body was cut into pieces and scattered across part of Berlin, only to be discovered when human bones were found in a park
