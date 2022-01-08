A policeman with a tracker dog searches for a missing man in Berlin in November 2020. Photo: dpa via AP
German teacher convicted of ‘cannibal fantasy’ killing

  • Stefan R., 42, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder and cutting off the victim’s genitals to be eaten
  • The body was cut into pieces and scattered across part of Berlin, only to be discovered when human bones were found in a park

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:33am, 8 Jan, 2022

