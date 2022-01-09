Demonstrators, in opposition to the coronavirus vaccine pass and vaccinations, gather during a rally in Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Anti-vaccination protesters tell France’s Emmanuel Macron: ‘We’ll p*** you off’

  • Macron said this week he wanted to irritate unvaccinated people by making their lives so complicated they would end up getting vaccinated
  • In Austria, 40,000 people protested against coronavirus measures, including a planned vaccine mandate for the general public

Reuters and dpa

Updated: 2:00am, 9 Jan, 2022

Demonstrators, in opposition to the coronavirus vaccine pass and vaccinations, gather during a rally in Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: AP
