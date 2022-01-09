One person was arrested, it said.

Advertisement

“The whole action took place and ended without incidents,” Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said on Facebook.

The confiscated equipment uses as much electricity as 500 homes a month or between €60,000 and €120,000 (US$68,000 and US$136,000), said Finance Minister Hekuran Murati on Facebook.

“We cannot allow the illegal enrichment of some, at the expense of taxpayers,” Murati said.

Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo’s four northern municipalities have not paid for their electricity since the end of the 1998-1999 war between independence-seeking ethnic Albanian guerilla and Serbian armed forces.

They do not recognise Pristina’s authority as they remain loyal to Belgrade.

According to local media, the total cost of the energy spent in the Serb-majority north is around €12 million a year.

Advertisement

The energy crisis in Kosovo has worsened after a production unit of one of the two main power plants stopped working and prompted the government to introduce power reductions in December.

The crisis comes also as a result of rising global import prices and increasing demand.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, police carried out two operations in ethnic Albanian majority areas and seized 70 pieces of cryptocurrency mining equipment.

Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli earlier this week labelled the hunt for cryptocurrency mining an “emergency measure” because of the crisis.

Advertisement

However, police operations raised questions over their legality as experts say there is no legal grounds to ban cryptocurrency mining as Kosovo has no law regulating the issue.