Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland, in June. Photo: Zuma Press / TNS
US ‘open to talks on missile deployments with Russia’ as part of effort to defuse Ukraine crisis
- US President Joe Biden has warned Russia will face severe economic consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to launch an invasion of Ukraine
- A senior Biden administration official said the US is not willing to discuss limits on US troop deployments or the US force posture in Nato countries in the region
