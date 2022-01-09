This image from Kensington Palace shows Britain’s Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge who celebrates her 40th birthday today, in one of three new photographic portraits. Photo: via AP
UK: New photo portraits of royal family’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, released for her 40th birthday
- The portraits by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi will go on tour around Britain before being added to National Portrait Gallery collection
- Kate married Prince William, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and the second in line to the throne, in 2011; the royal couple have three children
Topic | Britain
