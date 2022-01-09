Ambulances queued up outside the Royal London Hospital in London on Friday. The UK has sent 200 armed forces personnel into London hospitals to help relieve staff shortages due to a surge Covid-19 cases. Photo: Bloomberg
UK minister backs reduced Covid-19 isolation period to ease workforce pressures
- Reducing self-isolation period from seven to five days would help sectors badly affected by absences, says education minister Nadhim Zahawi
- Teacher absences could rise further, he says, and government ‘doing all it can to ensure health service can operate over rocky few weeks’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Ambulances queued up outside the Royal London Hospital in London on Friday. The UK has sent 200 armed forces personnel into London hospitals to help relieve staff shortages due to a surge Covid-19 cases. Photo: Bloomberg