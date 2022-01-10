The Republic of Srpska police forces mark the 30th anniversary of the Republic of Srpska in Banja Luka, Bosnia on January 9. Photo: AP
Bosnian Serbs mark 30th national day with parade showcasing police forces

  • Around 800 members of the Republika Srpska (RS) police were among the 2,700 marchers with thousands of onlookers lining the capital Banja Luka’s main artery
  • The celebrations mark 30 years since the Serbs’ declaration of the RS, before the start of the siege of Sarajevo and the conflict that would claim 100,000 lives

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:06am, 10 Jan, 2022

