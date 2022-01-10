Britain’s Queen Elizabeth pictured in July. Photo: Reuters
Britain plans puddings, parties, military parade for Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on throne
- Next month, the 95-year-old Elizabeth will become the first British monarch to reign for seven decades. Festivities marking the Platinum Jubilee end in June
- As well as parades and neighbourhood parties, a competition will be held to create the ‘perfect Platinum Pudding’ for world’s current longest-reigning monarch
Topic | Britain
