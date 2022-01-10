A scientist in Cyprus says he has discovered a new coronavirus variant named ‘Deltacron’. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Coronavirus: ‘Deltacron’ discovery not a mistake, says scientist who claims he found new variant

  • Cypriot scientist Leonidos Kostrikis said the new strain did not emerge from a ‘single recombination event’ but as a result of ‘evolutionary pressure’
  • He says the new strain combines characteristics of Delta and Omicron. Other scientists have speculated that the findings are a result of lab contamination

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:12am, 10 Jan, 2022

