A home burns after wildfire swept through Colorado in 2021. Photo: Getty
Climate change: Last 7 years ‘warmest on record’ globally; linked to fire, flood, pollution disasters
- Countries have been blasted by a relentless assault of record-shattering weather disasters linked to global warming
- This is ‘a punch in the face to make politicians and public alike wake up to the urgency of the climate emergency’, said expert
