British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures in London on January 5. Photo: Reuters
Flouting UK coronavirus rules, ‘100 invited to lockdown party’, with Boris Johnson said to be present

  • The ‘bring your own booze’ event was held in the garden of the prime minister’s Downing Street home, says broadcaster ITV
  • A leaked email told attendees to ‘make the most of the lovely weather’, at a time when social mixing between households was limited to two people outdoors

Updated: 7:53am, 11 Jan, 2022

