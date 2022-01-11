British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures in London on January 5. Photo: Reuters
Flouting UK coronavirus rules, ‘100 invited to lockdown party’, with Boris Johnson said to be present
- The ‘bring your own booze’ event was held in the garden of the prime minister’s Downing Street home, says broadcaster ITV
- A leaked email told attendees to ‘make the most of the lovely weather’, at a time when social mixing between households was limited to two people outdoors
