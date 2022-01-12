David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, at a signing ceremony on December 16, 2021, shortly before being hospitalised for dysfunction of his immune system. Sassoli died early on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
David Sassoli praised for his ‘solidarity’ with EU lawmakers on China disputes
- The president of the European Parliament, who died on Tuesday, was remembered as protective of MEPs who came under fire from Beijing
- ‘Europe is not a punching bag. … We are an area of freedom, and there is no intimidation we can accept,’ he said after sanctions were placed on some lawmakers
Topic | European Union
David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, at a signing ceremony on December 16, 2021, shortly before being hospitalised for dysfunction of his immune system. Sassoli died early on Tuesday. Photo: AFP