Boris Johnson apologises for lockdown party amid calls for resignation and growing revolt among Tories

  • ‘With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside. I regret very much we did not do things differently that evening,’ said the British prime minister
  • The allegations have resulted in a steep decline in support for the Conservative party in opinion polls, and the opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer said Johnson should resign

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:54pm, 12 Jan, 2022

