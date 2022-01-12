Demonstrators outside the House of Commons in London where Boris Johnson apologised for a lockdown party. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson apologises for lockdown party amid calls for resignation and growing revolt among Tories
- ‘With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside. I regret very much we did not do things differently that evening,’ said the British prime minister
- The allegations have resulted in a steep decline in support for the Conservative party in opinion polls, and the opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer said Johnson should resign
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
