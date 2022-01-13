Medical workers treat a patient with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Neuchatel, Switzerland in December. Photo: Keystone via AP
Medical workers treat a patient with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Neuchatel, Switzerland in December. Photo: Keystone via AP
World /  Europe

Switzerland slashes quarantine, hoping Omicron is ‘beginning of the end’ of the coronavirus pandemic

  • Health Minister Alain Berset says the country could be near a ‘turning point’, and could soon see an endemic phase for Covid-19
  • The government is also cutting isolation times for coronavirus patients from 10 days to five, as long as they have been symptom-free for 48 hours

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:31am, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers treat a patient with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Neuchatel, Switzerland in December. Photo: Keystone via AP
Medical workers treat a patient with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Neuchatel, Switzerland in December. Photo: Keystone via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE