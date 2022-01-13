Icebergs in a fjord in Greenland, which Denmark says is an espionage target. Photo: Reuters
Icebergs in a fjord in Greenland, which Denmark says is an espionage target. Photo: Reuters
Espionage
World /  Europe

Denmark accuses China, Russia and Iran of attempted spying

  • The Danish Intelligence Service said there had been numerous examples of attempted spying on Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands
  • The Arctic has increasing geopolitical importance because of its natural resources, sea lanes, research and militarily strategic areas

Topic |   Espionage
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:45pm, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Icebergs in a fjord in Greenland, which Denmark says is an espionage target. Photo: Reuters
Icebergs in a fjord in Greenland, which Denmark says is an espionage target. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE