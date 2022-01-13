Icebergs in a fjord in Greenland, which Denmark says is an espionage target. Photo: Reuters
Denmark accuses China, Russia and Iran of attempted spying
- The Danish Intelligence Service said there had been numerous examples of attempted spying on Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands
- The Arctic has increasing geopolitical importance because of its natural resources, sea lanes, research and militarily strategic areas
Topic | Espionage
