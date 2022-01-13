The golden carriage, which will no longer be used by the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Photo: AP
‘Racist’ royal coach off limits due to colonial history, says Dutch king
- Holland’s King Willem-Alexander says golden carriage will not be used as long as the Netherlands’ colonial history remains controversial
- The main point of contention is an illustration on the coach, which depicts a white woman on a throne with half-naked black people at her feet, offering her gifts
Topic | Racism and prejudice
The golden carriage, which will no longer be used by the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Photo: AP