The golden carriage, which will no longer be used by the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Photo: AP
The golden carriage, which will no longer be used by the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

‘Racist’ royal coach off limits due to colonial history, says Dutch king

  • Holland’s King Willem-Alexander says golden carriage will not be used as long as the Netherlands’ colonial history remains controversial
  • The main point of contention is an illustration on the coach, which depicts a white woman on a throne with half-naked black people at her feet, offering her gifts

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:16am, 14 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The golden carriage, which will no longer be used by the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Photo: AP
The golden carriage, which will no longer be used by the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE