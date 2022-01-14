Britain’s Prince Andrew attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges in September 2019. Photo: AFP
UK’s Prince Andrew drops ‘His Royal Highness’ title amid sex abuse scandal

  • The Duke of York has renounced his royal patronages and military affiliations after failing to have an accuser’s lawsuit against him dismissed
  • Prince Andrew will now defend the case as a private citizen, Buckingham Palace says

