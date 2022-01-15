Queen Elizabeth sits alone, in one of the most striking images from the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in April. Photo: TNS
Boris Johnson apologises to Queen Elizabeth for party on eve of Prince Philip’s funeral
- The monarch had sat alone as she bid her husband of 73 years farewell, in compliance with Covid-19 rules and in stark contrast to the revelry at Downing Street
- Johnson now faces the gravest crisis of his premiership, as calls for his resignation grow with each new ‘partygate’ revelation
