Queen Elizabeth sits alone, in one of the most striking images from the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in April. Photo: TNS
Boris Johnson apologises to Queen Elizabeth for party on eve of Prince Philip’s funeral

  • The monarch had sat alone as she bid her husband of 73 years farewell, in compliance with Covid-19 rules and in stark contrast to the revelry at Downing Street
  • Johnson now faces the gravest crisis of his premiership, as calls for his resignation grow with each new ‘partygate’ revelation

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:12am, 15 Jan, 2022

