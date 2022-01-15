Queen Margrethe of Denmark waves after visiting the tomb of her father, Frederick IX, at Roskilde Cathedral on Friday. Photo: AFP
In shadow of coronavirus pandemic, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe marks 50 years on throne

  • Some of the golden jubilee festivities were postponed to September, while Covid-19 forced some guests – including the monarch’s younger sister – to stay away
  • Delayed events include Margrethe being cheered by thousands from the balcony of the Amalienborg Palace, a carriage ride through the capital and a banquet

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:55am, 15 Jan, 2022

