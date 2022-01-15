UK newspapers display frontpage headlines and stories on Britain’s Prince Andrew in London on Friday after his titles were removed by his mother, Queen Elizabeth. Photo: EPA-EFE
Royalty
Calls for Prince Andrew to pay security bill, lose dukedom, as monarchy casts him adrift

  • Critics want the disgraced royal to pay for his own police protection after Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his patronages and military roles
  • Some politicians from the city of York also want Andrew to drop the ‘Duke of York’ title as he defends himself from a sex abuse lawsuit

dpa
Updated: 5:21am, 15 Jan, 2022

