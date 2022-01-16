Italian fashion designer Nino Cerruti in 1985. File photo: AFP
Italian fashion designer Nino Cerruti in 1985. File photo: AFP
Italian fashion innovator Nino Cerruti dead at 91

  • Nino Cerruti was credited with revolutionising menswear in the 1960s and gave Giorgio Armani his first fashion break
  • Cerruti died in northwestern Italy, where his family has operated a textile company since 1881

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:43am, 16 Jan, 2022

