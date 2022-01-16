Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic boarded a flight at Melbourne Airport on January 16, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Serbia calls Australia’s decision to deport Novak Djokovic ‘scandalous’
- Serbian PM Ana Brnabic said it was ‘unbelievable’ to have ‘two completely contradictory court decisions within the span of just a few days’
- Djokovic flew out of Australia bound for Dubai on Sunday evening after saying he was extremely disappointed by the court ruling but would respect it
Topic | Novak Djokovic
