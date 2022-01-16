People queue at Westminster Bridge to receive Covid-19 vaccine and booster doses. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: UK lawmaker says ‘worst of Omicron’ could soon be over

  • Amid a decreasing number of cases, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden says ‘signs are encouraging’ that restrictions in England can be lifted in weeks
  • PM Boris Johnson is set to review the Plan B rules on mandatory mask-wearing, working from home and Covid-19 passes on January 26

Updated: 11:45pm, 16 Jan, 2022

