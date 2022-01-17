Statue in Dublin Castle, where the centenary to mark British handover took place. Photo: Reuters
Ireland marks 100 years since British handover of power
- The handover was the culmination of years of war and revolution and followed the partition of the island and the creation of Northern Ireland
- Ireland is coming to the end of a so-called ‘decade of centenaries’ that have seen the events leading up to Irish independence remembered and publicly discussed
Topic | Ireland
