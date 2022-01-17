The Covid-19 Memorial Wall in London. Britain’s government said it hoped to lift its latest Covid-19 restrictions for England later this month. Photo: EPA
The Covid-19 Memorial Wall in London. Britain’s government said it hoped to lift its latest Covid-19 restrictions for England later this month. Photo: EPA
World /  Europe

UK planning to scrap self-isolation law as reported Covid-19 cases fall

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to permanently revoke emergency coronavirus laws, report says
  • Britain’s daily reported Covid-19 cases drops to less than half of record 200,000 infections set in early January

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 1:36pm, 17 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Covid-19 Memorial Wall in London. Britain’s government said it hoped to lift its latest Covid-19 restrictions for England later this month. Photo: EPA
The Covid-19 Memorial Wall in London. Britain’s government said it hoped to lift its latest Covid-19 restrictions for England later this month. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE