Supporters greet former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko near the Pechersky district court. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
Ukraine’s ex-president Petro Poroshenko returns to face treason charges in court
- Poroshenko led Ukraine for five years after the 2014 Maidan uprising that toppled the country’s Kremlin-backed leader
- He now faces accusations of high treason for coal-trading deals with separatists supported by Russia in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region
