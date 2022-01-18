The diary Anne Frank wrote while in hiding was published after World War II and became a symbol of hope and resilience that has been translated into dozens of languages. Photo: Reuters
Who betrayed Anne Frank? Suspect identified after 77 years

  • Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh ‘most likely’ disclosed the teen diarist’s secret hiding place to the Nazis to save his own family, new book says
  • A team of investigators spent years trying to solve one of the most enduring mysteries of World War II

Associated Press
Updated: 2:02am, 18 Jan, 2022

