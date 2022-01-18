Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in court on the first day of a hearing where he is seeking parole. Photo: NTB scanpix via AP
Extremist Anders Breivik makes Nazi salute as he seeks parole 10 years after Norway massacre
- Breivik, who killed 77 people in a 2012 massacre, has a 21-year sentence which can be extended indefinitely as long as he is considered a threat to society
- He said he killed his victims because they embraced multiculturalism
