Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and his special advisor Dominic Cummings leave Downing Street in September 2019. Photo: AFP
‘Partygate’ fallout: Boris Johnson under pressure amid reports that leadership challenge looms
- The required number of letters from the prime minister’s own lawmakers calling for a no-confidence vote could be reached by Wednesday, UK media reports say
- Johnson has denied an accusation by a former aide that he had lied about a Downing Street party that flouted lockdown rules
Topic | Boris Johnson
