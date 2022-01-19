Founder of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab at the opening of the Davos Agenda virtual sessions in Cologny near Geneva on Monday. Photo: AFP
Make us pay more tax, millionaires group tells World Economic Forum

  • The ‘Patriotic Millionaires’ group said in an open letter that the wealthy should pay more for Covid-19 recovery
  • The plea came as the fortunes of the world’s 10 richest individuals rose to US$1.5 trillion over the past two years

Reuters
Updated: 9:55am, 19 Jan, 2022

